Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
WanaBana is a company that sells cutesy little pouches of applesauce and fruit puree, specifically intended for children. Their pouches sometimes feature charming drawings of fruit and spices coming alive, with stick-figure arms and big silly eyes.
But the marketing so far has excluded one big detail – that several of WanaBana’s fruit puree products for kiddos contain extremely high amounts of lead.
Please sign this petition to demand the FDA finally and immediately set strict limits on lead levels in food!
To continue speaking up, sign these other petitions as well:
- Petition: Help Raise the Federal Minimum Wage
- Petition: Help Set Strict Limits on Lead Levels in Food
- Petition: Urge Montana to Reintroduce Wolves to Their Natural Habitat
- Petition: Support Ethical Polar Bear Management Practices in Canada
- Petition: Help Texas Families from Going Hungry
- Petition: Demand Congress End Impeachment Process of Joe Biden
- Petition: Support Kiwi Conservation in New Zealand
- Petition: Pledge to Not Give Animals Away at “White Elephant” Parties
- Petition: Justice for Daycare Worker Who Abused Dogs
- Petition: Urge States to Shut Down Toxic “Natural” Gas Now
Ahisma Sweatshirt By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness of important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing that is designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and essential stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in typical household and personal care products!
Comments