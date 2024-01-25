Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In cities across the United States, unhoused people are being punished simply for existing without a home. This is the harsh reality faced by countless homeless individuals across the United States, as they are ticketed for sleeping in public spaces — a direct consequence of their circumstances. This practice not only worsens their struggles but also challenges the very essence of human dignity and compassion.

Please sign this petition to urge state governments to enact laws that prohibit ticketing homeless individuals for sleeping in public spaces.

