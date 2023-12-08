Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a tragic blow to LGBTQ rights, the highest court in India just declined to legalize same-sex marriage. This ruling could have been a landmark victory for so many couples in the country who have been systematically denied the right to love their partners and reap the many personal and financial benefits of marriage.

Source: BBC News/YouTube

But instead, the Supreme Court of India stood on the wrong side of history.

Please sign this petition to tell the highest court in India to reconsider this tragic ruling and protect LGBTQ+ rights!

