The president of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye, recently encouraged people to stone LGBTQ+ individuals – a brutal and terrifying way to murder people.

Source: africanews/YouTube

This is a direct incitement to homophobic violence and we should all be outraged.

Meanwhile, Burundi is a member of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, which specifically states that it requires respect for all human rights. But if its president is calling for brutal acts of terror, that’s not respecting human rights.

Please sign this petition to demand the UN Sustainable Development Group hold Burundi accountable for its president’s incitement to hate crimes!

