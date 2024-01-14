Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

It’s been almost three months, and the bombings against Palestinian people in Gaza have left their lives and communities in shambles. According to the U.N., around 85% of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents have been displaced by the war.

Gazans have been trying to flee for their lives, but it’s been difficult – or even impossible – to find anywhere safe for them and their families.

Please sign this petition to demand the U.S. and European Union provide asylum to Palestinian refugees now!