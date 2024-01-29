Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In an astonishing development, high-profile figures like Bob Geldof, Olivia Colman, and Emma Thompson have joined forces to challenge the UK Home Office’s decision to deport Marcus Decker, a climate activist currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for peaceful protest. Decker, a German national, faces deportation following a two-year and seven-month jail term for unveiling a Just Stop Oil banner on the Queen Elizabeth Bridge in October 2022.

Source: The Telegraph/YouTube

This move by the Home Office has ignited a wave of criticism and Support for Decker, with over 600 artists, including musicians Brian Eno and Jacob Collier, petitioning Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to revoke the deportation order. Their efforts resonate with the sentiments of the UN’s Michel Forst, who recently condemned the UK’s severe crackdown on environmental protestors as a threat to fundamental freedoms.

The artists argue that Decker’s actions, though disruptive, were non-violent and intended to draw attention to the escalating climate crisis. They highlight that similar disruptions have occurred due to extreme weather, emphasizing the importance of Decker’s message. With climate change-induced weather events on the rise, activists like Decker are seen as fighting for a global cause.

Further fueling the controversy, over 150,000 people have signed a petition against Decker’s deportation. His partner, musician Holly Cullen-Davies, has spoken out about the personal toll of this decision, describing it as a ‘double punishment’ and an attack on the family. She stresses that dissent and the climate crisis cannot be deported.

This case has broader implications for the UK’s stance on climate action and human rights. With Decker’s impending release and legal challenge to the deportation order, the world watches as the UK grapples with balancing its legal commitments under the Aarhus Convention and its treatment of environmental defenders. The case is not just about one activist but speaks to the heart of how societies respond to the urgent call for environmental action.

