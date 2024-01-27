Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Hollywood actress and vegan celebrity Alicia Silverstone recently teamed up with PETA India to provide Indian children with healthy, delicious meals. Just in time for the country’s celebration of Republic Day, the meals were provided to children from the Bhagini Nivedita Pratishthan in Sangli, Ramswaroop Chameli Devi Memorial Junior High School in Bulandshahr, and children from the Pruthvi Women and Rural Development Organisation in Gundlupet. The children not only enjoyed a tasty meal, but also had the opportunity to meet rescued farm animals at Animal Rahat’s sanctuaries in Gundlupet, Ranapur, and Sangli. The animals at these sanctuaries include cows, goats, sheep, and camels among others. All of the sanctuaries’ animals were rescued from hardship.

Source: The Kind Life with Alicia Silverstone/YouTube

Alicia Silverstone had only positive things to say about the experience. The actress has been vegan since 1998. She was voted 2007’s “Sexiest Vegan” by PETA and has participated in several of the organization’s campaigns. Alicia Silverstone had this to say about her latest partnership with the Animal rights group, “I love children! And sharing yummy vegan food with them is the perfect way to showcase how rich and flavourful meals are when we leave animals in peace. India is such a magical place, and I’m happy to help PETA India celebrate Republic Day with Animal Rahat by treating children to a visit they’ll never forget and a healthy and delicious vegan meal that saves lives.”

India is one of the most animal-friendly countries in the world. Indeed, in 2022 the Voiceless Animal Cruelty Index ranked the country as tied for first place in a global ranking of nation’s Animal rights friendliness. This is largely due to India’s cultural reverence for animals. Indeed, the Constitution of India even requires that citizens have compassion for animals. A whopping 39 percent of the population is vegetarian. The country has the largest population of vegetarians in the world.

Shifting to a vegan diet can have significant impacts on the well-being of animals and the environment. A report issued by the United Nations even identified animal agriculture as one of the leading causes of greenhouse gas emissions. The report also stated that moving away from animal agriculture is necessary to combat climate change. Additionally, veganism helps to protect the rights of animals, who are often mistreated by the agricultural industry.

