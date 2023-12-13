Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A 12-year-old activist from India, Licypriya Kangujam, stole the spotlight at COP28 with a bold message demanding an end to fossil fuels for the sake of the planet’s future. Bursting onto the stage on Monday, Kangujam held a sign aloft that read: “End fossil fuels. Save our planet and our future.”

The young climate justice advocate‘s impromptu protest was met with applause from the audience, showcasing the enthusiasm of young people for climate action. Despite the limited scope for public protests at the United Nations talks in the UAE, COP28 Director-General Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi expressed admiration for Kangujam’s passion and encouraged the audience to applaud her efforts.

Source: Associated Press/Youtube

The United Nations talks in Dubai have faced restrictions on organized groups, including political parties and labor unions, but Kangujam’s message managed to break through these barriers. In a refreshing moment, the spotlight turned to the urgency of addressing Climate change, thanks to the courage of a 12-year-old.

While the new draft text of the final deal presented to countries on Monday did not explicitly mention a phase-out of fossil fuels, it highlighted the ongoing tension between different nations’ priorities. The European Union and many vulnerable developing countries continue to press for concrete measures to combat Climate change, emphasizing the need for a transition away from fossil fuels.

Licypriya Kangujam’s brief but impactful intervention serves as a poignant reminder that the global conversation on climate action must include the voices of the younger generation, who stand to inherit the consequences of the decisions made today.

