The UK Climate change minister, Graham Stuart, left the Cop28 conference in Dubai today, sparking widespread anger and condemnation from climate campaigners, politicians, and environmental organizations. Stuart’s departure comes at a crucial juncture in the conference, where urgent decisions and bold political commitments are needed to address the pressing issues related to climate change.

Reacting to the news, Rebecca Newsom of Greenpeace expressed her dismay, labeling Stuart’s departure as an “outrageous dereliction of leadership.” She emphasized the importance of bold political commitments to overcome obstacles in the negotiation text. Newsom urged Stuart to stay and actively participate in brokering compromises, particularly addressing the urgent demands of developing countries for increased public finance to facilitate a complete phase-out of fossil fuels.

Chris Skidmore, the Tory MP who conducted a review of the government’s net-zero policies, highlighted the significance of the decisions being made at Cop28 for the future of all nations. He criticized Stuart’s absence, noting that true leadership requires being present in the room to guide and influence outcomes.

Green MP Caroline Lucas expressed strong condemnation, stating that the government’s moral authority in tackling the climate emergency has been obliterated by Stuart’s departure. Lucas went further to criticize the reported reason for Stuart leaving, suggesting that prioritizing a vote on the Rwanda deal over the critical climate negotiations reflects a lack of commitment to saving the planet.

Francesca Rhodes of Care International UK echoed the sentiments of disappointment, stating that if the reports are accurate, the UK government’s absence from the final critical days of Cop28 is staggering. Rhodes emphasized the importance of these negotiations in deciding the fate of millions facing climate-related crises such as floods, fires, and famine. She lamented the perceived lack of commitment from wealthy countries and criticized the latest text for not doing enough to keep the 1.5°C target alive.

