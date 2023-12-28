Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Cummins, Inc. will pay a penalty of 1.675 billion United States Dollars to settle claims that the truck engine manufacturer installed devices on thousands of pickup truck engines that allowed them to bypass emissions tests while producing excess pollution. These actions violate the Clean Air Act. One of the requirements of this act is that car and engine manufacturers adhere to emissions limits. The 1.675 billion dollar settlement is the second largest environmental penalty ever secured and the largest penalty secured under the Clean Air Act. The large settlement is still waiting for court approval but is expected to be made public as early as next month.
Source: WISH-TV/YouTube
Cummins, Inc. allegedly installed devices on thousands of pickup truck engines that allowed the vehicles’ engines to emit excess Pollution while still bypassing emissions controls. These devices are known as defeat devices. It is thought that these devices were used on 630,000 2013-2019 RAM 2500 and 3500 pickup truck engines and undisclosed auxiliary emission control devices on 330,000 2019-2023 RAM 2500 and 3500 pickup truck engines according to an article from Reuters. The use of these devices means that these vehicles may have emitted thousands of tons of excess emissions.
Specifically, it is thought that large amounts of excess nitrous oxide emissions can be attributed to the use of defeat devices on some Cummins engines. Nitrous oxide is a greenhouse gas that is 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide. It has also been linked to significant health issues. Nitrous oxide emissions can damage the respiratory tract, leading to increased vulnerability to respiratory infections and asthma. It can also increase the severity of these conditions.
Although Cummins, Inc. has agreed to pay the 1.675 billion dollar settlement, the company has not admitted to any wrongdoing. The company said in a statement released on December 22, 2023, that they “cooperated fully with the relevant regulators, already addressed many of the issues involved, and looks forward to obtaining certainty as it concludes this lengthy matter.” Cummins, Inc. also stated that they saw no evidence of wrongdoing.
Nearly one million vehicles that are believed to have defeat devices installed have been recalled. The emissions control software in these vehicles will be updated to be compliant with emissions regulations.
