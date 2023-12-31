Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
SoHo, a bustling hub of luxury shopping in Manhattan, is now home to an unexpected beacon of eco-awareness: the Climate Museum. After four attempts to find a long-lasting location, this unique museum has opened its doors at 105 Wooster Street, hoping to eventually secure a permanent residence. As holiday shoppers wander past high-end stores, they’re being invited into a world of environmental education and artistic expression.
Source: Our Changing Climate/YouTube
Comments