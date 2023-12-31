The museum’s new exhibition, “The End of Fossil Fuel,” uses a blend of informative panels and artwork to engage visitors. One eye-catching lenticular map contrasts the world’s biggest carbon emitters with those most impacted by climate change, revealing a stark disconnect. Another display connects historical real estate redlining to current urban heat disparities, showing how past injustices continue to shape environmental realities.

Despite its temporary nature, the Climate Museum is a hit with diverse visitors, from accidental tourists to concerned locals. The centerpiece of the exhibit is a 12-by-45-foot mural by R. Gregory Christie, which depicts America’s industrial past evolving into a utopian future of harmony with nature. This piece, along with the rest of the museum, aims to educate, inspire, and drive civic action.

The museum’s mission extends beyond its physical exhibits. Interactive elements, like a postcard station where visitors can write to their representatives, are designed to transform concern into concrete action. The museum is also a testament to the persistent passion of its founder, Miranda Massie, a former social justice lawyer who was inspired to create the space following Hurricane Sandy’s impact on New York City.

While the Climate Museum faces the challenge of securing long-term funding and deciding on a suitable, sustainable location, its current iteration in SoHo is making waves. It’s a place where science and art converge to make climate change an accessible and urgent topic for all visitors. As it stands amidst the commercial glitz of SoHo, the museum is a reminder that amidst our consumer-driven lives, the planet’s future hangs in balance — and every visitor leaves with a deeper understanding and motivation to act.

There’s Only One Green Planet by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: