Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Dietary guidelines in the U.S. are almost completely bogus. They were severely influenced by lobbyists, not doctors, and are not grounded in health science. That’s why, to this day, they have heavily promoted eating meat, dairy, and eggs – even though this is not what’s best for us or the Earth.

Source: PLANT BASED NEWS/YouTube

As a result, these guidelines have been fueling Climate change and wide-ranging health issues by encouraging inappropriate levels of meat consumption for generations. Yet the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been unwilling to change its dietary recommendations. Why? Because of those same factory farm lobbyists we mentioned earlier.

It’s also responsible for poisoning our bodies with food-based carcinogens, to the point that the WHO has gotten involved by labeling meat as frightening cancer-causing. On top of that, factory farms have faced significant lawsuits recently for poisoning the air and water of low-income and BIPOC communities near industrial farms with toxic feces-infused waste.

Please sign this petition to urge the USDA to rewrite its dietary guidelines that promoted the use of meat, dairy, and egg products.

Current U.S. Dietary Guidelines Hurt the Earth, Human Health, and Animals - All Because of Lobbyists Click Here to Sign Petition

To continue speaking up, sign these other petitions as well:

Ahisma Sweatshirt By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: