In November 2023, over a million gallons of crude oil spilled into the Gulf of Mexico, devastating the local environment and subjecting countless wildlife to horrific pain and suffering — and possibly entire species to extinction.

Source: WWLTV/YouTube

This is devastating. A spill of this magnitude creates long-lasting negative effects on the environment, contaminating the water and thus any living things that depend on it for habitat and food sources. Our environment is already threatened enough due to our dependence on burning fossil fuels causing global temperatures to rise — we cannot afford a disaster of this magnitude causing more damage!

Please sign this petition to demand accountability for this horrific crisis for our environment and wildlife!

