A new program called the Sea Ranger Service will train young people between the ages of 19 and 29 to work on ships while protecting the environment and earning a wage. Focusing on marine conservation, the program was founded to offer jobs and training to youth who are interested in careers working to preserve the environment.

The Sea Ranger Service was founded in the Netherlands in 2016. The program’s goal is to “restore 1 million hectares of ocean biodiversity by 2040,” according to their website. Simultaneously, they will work to train 20,000 young people to pursue a maritime career.

According to a statement that the program’s CEO gave to The Guardian, the inspiration behind the Sea Ranger Service is to create blue-collar Conservation jobs for young people. The program felt that this can help youth who are interested in Conservation to engage with restoration efforts, while also earning a living.

Participants in the program will first take part in a boot camp. This boot camp acts as a selection process, ensuring that Sea Ranger Service candidates can fulfill the program’s requirements. However, they emphasize that physical abilities are not the only things being tested. They also want to evaluate potential participants’ motivation, teamwork skills, and ability to learn.

Those who pass the program will begin training. Currently, they are working on ships that sail from Port Talbot in the United Kingdom. Employment through the program will be full-time. Duties on the ships can vary from routine maintenance to assisting with Conservation efforts. The Sea Ranger Service also aims to Support their participants after the program, by helping them transition to other Conservation jobs.

The program is open to young people between the ages of 18 to 29. Potential candidates don’t need to have previous experience. The program is open to all applicants, regardless of race, gender, identity, or religion.

