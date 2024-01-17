Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The alarming decline in snow crab populations in Kodiak, Alaska, has created an urgent need for Conservation and climate action. For the second consecutive year, the snow crab fishing season has been canceled due to a drastic 90% drop in their numbers.

Please sign this petition to demand NOAA and the U.S. Department of Commerce take immediate steps to safeguard the future of snow crabs!

Alaska's Snow Crabs Are Dying Out. Save the Snow Crabs! Click Here to Sign Petition

To continue speaking up, sign these other petitions as well:

Ahisma Sweatshirt By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: