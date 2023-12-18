2023 is on track to be the hottest year recorded, with unprecedented temperatures wreaking havoc worldwide. In Europe alone, the 2022 heatwaves resulted in over 61,000 deaths, highlighting the urgent need for effective climate action. Myrivili’s appointment is a response to these alarming statistics and a call to action for global leaders.

A cultural anthropologist by training, Myrivili’s journey to becoming the Chief Heat Officer was fuelled by her firsthand experiences of climate disasters in Greece. Her academic focus shifted to political activism and eventually to city governance, where she integrated climate resilience into urban planning. As the head of Athens’s parks department, she emphasized urban nature and Climate change adaptation, showcasing her commitment to environmental issues.

In her new role, Myrivili is championing innovative solutions to combat extreme heat. She initiated the practice of naming heatwaves in Greece, mirroring the methodology used for hurricanes, to raise public awareness. Her efforts also secured a significant €5-million loan from the European Investment Bank for climate-adaptation projects in Athens, including the expansion of green spaces.

At the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, Myrivili introduced a global cooling pledge, focusing on sustainable cooling technologies that don’t exacerbate greenhouse gas emissions. Her stance against traditional air conditioning, due to its environmental impact, underscores her commitment to finding eco-friendly solutions.

As the world grapples with rising temperatures, Myrivili’s role is more crucial than ever. Her expertise and dedication are vital in steering global efforts towards sustainable urban planning and innovative climate solutions. This appointment marks a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against climate change, signaling a shift towards more proactive and focused environmental governance.

Wake Up Climate Change Is Real by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: