In a groundbreaking move, the United Nations appointed Eleni Myrivili as the world’s first Chief Heat Officer. This pivotal role, created in response to escalating global temperatures, signifies a major step in the fight against climate change. Myrivili, a former deputy mayor of Athens, now shoulders the responsibility of mitigating the catastrophic impacts of a warming planet.
Source: DW Documentary/YouTube
