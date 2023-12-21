Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Plastic is everywhere these days. This material can be found in our food, oceans, and even bodies. One big contributor to the plastic waste driving Pollution? Toys. These days, most toys are made in part or fully of plastic. Alarmingly, 80 percent of toys will end up in landfills, incinerators, or our oceans according to a piece published to Medium by Tansy Robertson-Fall of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Children naturally outgrow many of their toys. After they are done with them, many parents do not know how to dispose of them. Although some may be donated or regifted, often they are simply thrown away. But, since plastic does not biodegrade, it lingers in the environment. An overhaul is needed in how toys are made and marketed.

Often, toy manufacturers will market their products to children. Children are less likely to understand, and therefore reject, marketing tactics than adults. Indeed, studies have shown that young children often struggle to separate advertisements from regular television programming. This leaves them especially vulnerable to the complex messaging that many advertisements contain.

Advertisers targeting children have a detrimental effect on the environment. Children are often less aware of the climate crisis and its effects than their older counterparts. Recently, a survey by UNICEF showed that only half of young people were able to correctly identify the definition of Climate change. This means that children may not be given the tools to understand what consuming large amounts of plastic does to the environment.

However, educating children about the climate crisis may help to alleviate Pollution from plastic toys. A scientific review published by Project Muse showed that not only can children understand the threats that Climate change poses, but they are also able to suggest solutions.

One of the authors of this review, Michelle Cowley-Cunningham, has several suggestions for reducing plastic waste from toys. First of all, she suggests ensuring that children are involved in discussions about Climate change and the harmful effects that a toy may have. Additionally, when purchasing toys, she advises looking for Green Toy brands, which have a lesser environmental impact.

Next, she asks consumers to look into ways to reduce waste. Some methods of doing this include using toy banks, or programs that collect and redistribute toys as needed. Encouraging children to cherish and play with the toys that they already have can also help reduce plastic waste.

Lastly, Crowley-Cunningham encourages families to discuss marketing tactics together. When children are aware of these tactics, it can help them to think about whether a certain toy may cause damage to the environment.

Ultimately, toys have an important place in children’s lives. They can foster joy, learning, and play. However, a proliferation of plastic toys that are thrown away can negatively impact the environment by causing excess plastic pollution. Marketing strategies around toys can further intensify this effect. By empowering parents and children to see through these marketing tactics, they will be better able to make choices that benefit the environment.

