In a startling revelation, new research highlights the immense environmental toll of the Israel-Gaza conflict. The carbon emissions from just two months of warfare have surpassed the annual carbon footprint of over 20 climate-vulnerable countries combined. This alarming fact sheds light on the often-overlooked ecological cost of military actions.
Source: Al Jazeera English/YouTube
