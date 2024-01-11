The bulk of these emissions, over 99% of the 281,000 metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent, are attributed to Israel’s military operations following the 7 October Hamas attack. This staggering quantity is comparable to burning 150,000 tonnes of coal. It encompasses emissions from aircraft, tanks, and other vehicles, and the production and detonation of munitions. However, it notably excludes other greenhouse gases like methane.

In stark contrast, the CO2 emissions from Hamas rockets during the same period amounted to about 713 tonnes, akin to burning 300 tonnes of coal. This discrepancy highlights the asymmetry in military capabilities between the two sides.

The research, though not yet peer-reviewed, is a pioneering effort to quantify the climate cost of conflict. It underscores the pressing need for accountability regarding military greenhouse gas emissions, which significantly contribute to the global climate crisis but are often exempted from international climate action discussions.

Israel’s offensive has led to extensive human, infrastructural, and environmental damage in Gaza. Beyond immediate devastation, the conflict exacerbates the global climate emergency. Rebuilding Gaza’s damaged buildings alone, using modern techniques, could emit at least 30 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gases, comparable to New Zealand’s annual emissions.

This research, presenting just a snapshot of the broader issue, calls for a reevaluation of the military’s role in the climate crisis. It stresses the need for transparency and accountability in military emissions, crucial steps in addressing the escalating global climate emergency.

