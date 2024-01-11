Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

In a startling revelation, new research highlights the immense environmental toll of the Israel-Gaza conflict. The carbon emissions from just two months of warfare have surpassed the annual carbon footprint of over 20 climate-vulnerable countries combined. This alarming fact sheds light on the often-overlooked ecological cost of military actions.

Source: Al Jazeera English/YouTube

The bulk of these emissions, over 99% of the 281,000 metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent, are attributed to Israel’s military operations following the 7 October Hamas attack. This staggering quantity is comparable to burning 150,000 tonnes of coal. It encompasses emissions from aircraft, tanks, and other vehicles, and the production and detonation of munitions. However, it notably excludes other greenhouse gases like methane.

In stark contrast, the CO2 emissions from Hamas rockets during the same period amounted to about 713 tonnes, akin to burning 300 tonnes of coal. This discrepancy highlights the asymmetry in military capabilities between the two sides.

The research, though not yet peer-reviewed, is a pioneering effort to quantify the climate cost of conflict. It underscores the pressing need for accountability regarding military greenhouse gas emissions, which significantly contribute to the global climate crisis but are often exempted from international climate action discussions.

Israel’s offensive has led to extensive human, infrastructural, and environmental damage in Gaza. Beyond immediate devastation, the conflict exacerbates the global climate emergency. Rebuilding Gaza’s damaged buildings alone, using modern techniques, could emit at least 30 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gases, comparable to New Zealand’s annual emissions.

This research, presenting just a snapshot of the broader issue, calls for a reevaluation of the military’s role in the climate crisis. It stresses the need for transparency and accountability in military emissions, crucial steps in addressing the escalating global climate emergency.

There’s Only One Green Planet by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection
There’s Only One Green Planet by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

There’s Only One Green Planet by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content.Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet:

  • Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
  • Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
  • Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
  • Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
  • Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
  • Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!