2023 wasn’t just another year; it was a year that blazed into the history books. According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), last year was not only the hottest year on record since 1850 but also, strikingly, likely the warmest the Earth has been in the last 100,000 years!

Source: PBS NewsHour/YouTube

Imagine this: since June 2023, each month continuously set new temperature records, surpassing the same months in previous years. That’s a heatwave that didn’t just last a day or a week but for a whole year! C3S Director Carlo Buontempo called 2023 “a very exceptional year, climate-wise,” setting it apart even from other notably warm years.

What’s shocking is that in 2023, the average global temperature was 1.48 degrees Celsius hotter than during the pre-industrial era (1850-1900). This might not seem like much, but in climate terms, it’s huge. The 2015 Paris Agreement aimed to prevent Global warming from exceeding 1.5C to dodge severe consequences. Last year, the Earth witnessed temperatures exceeding this level on almost half of the days.

But why the sudden spike? A combination of human-caused Climate change and the El Nino phenomenon, which warms the Pacific Ocean’s surface waters, played a significant role. This duo not only increased temperatures but also intensified natural disasters. From deadly heatwaves sweeping across continents to extreme rainfall causing floods, the impact was catastrophic and widespread.

The consequences don’t end there. CO2 levels in our atmosphere hit a record high, with concentrations reaching 419 parts per million. Despite global efforts to curb emissions, CO2 emissions from burning fossil fuels soared to new heights in 2023.

What does all this mean for us? The message from scientists is crystal clear: every tenth of a degree of temperature increase has massive implications for our planet and us. This record-breaking year underlines the urgent need to address climate change more aggressively. We’ve reached a tipping point, and it’s time to act – not tomorrow, not next year, but now. Let’s not make 2024 another record-breaker for the wrong reasons.

