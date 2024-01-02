Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In what’s seen as a hopeful turn in our global climate saga, 2023 may stand out as the year when annual carbon emissions from energy use finally peaked, signaling what many hope is the beginning of the end for the fossil fuel era. This momentous shift is seen as a critical tipping point, a much-needed inflection in the race to net-zero emissions, albeit later than many experts hoped for.
Source: BBC News/YouTube
Comments