Losing a beloved animal family member is never easy. This is no different for celebrities. Recently, singer Lizzo lost her dog, Pooka. The 18-year-old pooch passed away on Christmas Eve. Lizzo shared her sadness in a series of social media posts.

In a TikTok video, Lizzo shared a series of photos of her and the dog. A caption that accompanied the video reads, “I’m so heartbroken right now I can’t stop crying”.

Another post, shared to the singer’s Instagram, says, “We will always love you, Pooka Diamanté Jefferson. 4•10•2005 – 12•24•2023”.

Fellow celebrities shared an outpouring of love and Support for the singer. Her friend and collaborator SZA offered condolences for the beloved dog’s passing. Fans and followers also shared their sorrow for Lizzo’s loss in her social media comments.

It is unclear what led to Pooka’s death. However, the pup likely passed from old age. A previous social media post showed the singer in a Grinch costume accompanied by a caption that reads, “This Grinch costume is the only thing saving me from depression.”

Lizzo is an animal lover. The Grammy-winning singer has been vegan since 2020. She has previously stated that following a vegan diet keeps her feeling healthy and satisfied. The star has shared many details about her diet on her social media accounts previously. This includes several “what I eat in a day” videos which depict the singer enjoying a variety of plant-based foods.

