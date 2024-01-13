Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Cat parents can relate to the constant battle between disciplining their furry friends and giving in to the irresistible urge to shower them with affection. A recent viral video posted on Instagram perfectly captures this common struggle, leaving viewers in stitches.
The clip, shared by Instagram user kuzcopluscleo, features a cat parent attempting to teach her feline companion some discipline. However, the human’s efforts quickly turn into a delightful comedy as the cat skillfully evades discipline and ends up receiving a cozy cuddle instead.
The caption accompanying the post humorously reads, “How cat people discipline their cats. That’s a bad lil kitty.” The video’s relatability struck a chord with everyone, leading to over 200,000 likes.
Surprisingly, the video’s popularity highlights a universal truth about feline behavior. According to pet wellness experts at Hill’s Pet Nutrition, punishing cats is ineffective, as they don’t respond well to negativity. Instead, positive reinforcement, such as praising them and offering healthy treats, proves to be a more successful approach to teaching cats right from wrong.
