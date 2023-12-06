Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The United Kingdom is set to prohibit the export of live animals for slaughter and fattening. The Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill, introduced in Parliament on December 4, 2023, marks a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to eliminate unnecessary stress and cruelty suffered by animals during long journeys. This legislation becomes possible following the UK’s departure from the European Union, providing an opportunity to enhance and strengthen animal welfare standards.

The new legislation addresses a key manifesto commitment and a pledge outlined in the Action Plan for Animal Welfare. By putting an end to the export of live animals, including cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and horses, the UK aims to curtail the distressing conditions faced by these animals during transportation, such as stress, exhaustion, and injury.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay emphasizes the UK’s status as a world leader in animal welfare standards. The Bill leverages post-Brexit freedoms to reinforce these standards, promoting the domestic slaughter of animals in “high-welfare” UK facilities. This not only aligns with the government’s commitment to minimizing the transportation of animals but also enhances the value of British meat, contributing to economic growth.

The proposed legislation has garnered widespread Support from prominent animal welfare organizations, signaling a collective victory for those who have campaigned tirelessly for over five decades. Kerry Postlewhite, assistant director of campaigns and prevention at the RSPCA, applauds the government’s action to end the long, crowded journeys and the physical and mental toll faced by farm animals during unnecessary transports.

Philip Lymbery, Compassion in World Farming’s Global CEO, calls the legislation a “historic moment” and highlights the urgent need to cease the export trade in cattle and sheep for slaughter or fattening. This sentiment is echoed by Roly Owers, Chief Executive of World Horse Welfare, who emphasizes the importance of the Bill in putting an end to the secretive export of horses for slaughter, a practice that has persisted for nearly a century.

While the Bill bans live exports for slaughter and fattening, it allows for live exports in specific circumstances such as breeding and competitions, provided they adhere to legal requirements aimed at safeguarding animal welfare.

The Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill is part of a broader government initiative to bolster existing world-leading standards for animal welfare. Recent efforts include the introduction of statutory welfare codes for various farm animals, the banning of conventional battery cages, mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses, and recognition of animal sentience.

