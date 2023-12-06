Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The United Kingdom is set to prohibit the export of live animals for slaughter and fattening. The Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill, introduced in Parliament on December 4, 2023, marks a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to eliminate unnecessary stress and cruelty suffered by animals during long journeys. This legislation becomes possible following the UK’s departure from the European Union, providing an opportunity to enhance and strengthen animal welfare standards.
The new legislation addresses a key manifesto commitment and a pledge outlined in the Action Plan for Animal Welfare. By putting an end to the export of live animals, including cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, and horses, the UK aims to curtail the distressing conditions faced by these animals during transportation, such as stress, exhaustion, and injury.
Environment Secretary Steve Barclay emphasizes the UK’s status as a world leader in animal welfare standards. The Bill leverages post-Brexit freedoms to reinforce these standards, promoting the domestic slaughter of animals in “high-welfare” UK facilities. This not only aligns with the government’s commitment to minimizing the transportation of animals but also enhances the value of British meat, contributing to economic growth.
The proposed legislation has garnered widespread Support from prominent animal welfare organizations, signaling a collective victory for those who have campaigned tirelessly for over five decades. Kerry Postlewhite, assistant director of campaigns and prevention at the RSPCA, applauds the government’s action to end the long, crowded journeys and the physical and mental toll faced by farm animals during unnecessary transports.
Philip Lymbery, Compassion in World Farming’s Global CEO, calls the legislation a “historic moment” and highlights the urgent need to cease the export trade in cattle and sheep for slaughter or fattening. This sentiment is echoed by Roly Owers, Chief Executive of World Horse Welfare, who emphasizes the importance of the Bill in putting an end to the secretive export of horses for slaughter, a practice that has persisted for nearly a century.
While the Bill bans live exports for slaughter and fattening, it allows for live exports in specific circumstances such as breeding and competitions, provided they adhere to legal requirements aimed at safeguarding animal welfare.
The Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Bill is part of a broader government initiative to bolster existing world-leading standards for animal welfare. Recent efforts include the introduction of statutory welfare codes for various farm animals, the banning of conventional battery cages, mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses, and recognition of animal sentience.
Not Your Sweatshirt By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Inside the Live Animal Export Industry and Why it Needs to End Now!
- New Zealand to Ban Live Animal Sea Exports by April 2023
- Singapore Authorities Probe Alleged Animal Smuggling on Scoot Flight to India
- Brazilian Court Halts Live Cattle Exports Amid Animal Welfare Concerns
- New Documentary Exposes Cruel Live Animals Exports in Brazil
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments