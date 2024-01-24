Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A recent incident at the Atlantis Bahamas resort has raised concerns about the safety of shark tank expeditions after a 10-year-old boy was bitten by a shark during an in-water experience. The incident occurred at the resort’s shark tank just days after guests were seen near the underwater beasts, raising questions about the safety protocols in place.

Video clips obtained by TMZ show guests descending into the shark tank last Saturday, wearing large white helmets, while staff members in traditional scuba suits float around. The footage indicates a higher ratio of guests to employees, and guests are observed getting remarkably close to the sharks. The tank reportedly houses 15-20 sharks, with the largest measuring about eight feet. Three chaperones assist guests during the 20-minute underwater experience before returning them to the water park.

The 10-year-old victim, on vacation from Maryland, suffered a shark bite to the right leg during the expedition organized by Blue Adventures, a company owned by Stuart Cove. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he underwent successful surgery. Atlantis Paradise Island resort promptly closed its shark tank following the incident.

Stuart Cove expressed deep sadness over the incident and assured that a dive instructor and dive guide immediately responded to provide medical attention. Blue Adventures has initiated an internal investigation and temporarily halted the in-water experience at the Atlantis resort during the investigation. Cove emphasized that incidents like this are rare and never acceptable.

The Atlantis Bahamas resort incident follows a recent shark attack near a Bahamas beach resort, where a 44-year-old Boston woman lost her life while paddleboarding. These incidents have reignited debates about the ethics of shark tanks and in-water experiences involving marine life.

Critics argue that shark tanks and similar expeditions are cruel to the animals involved. While the recent incident involving the child is undoubtedly tragic, some contend that such events could be avoided by refraining from practices that involve keeping animals enclosed and exploiting them for tourism and human entertainment. Sharks are not hungry for humans, as we may think.

