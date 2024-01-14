Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The ocean harbors a remarkable diversity of creatures, with fish standing out as a crucial component. Making up the second-largest amount of carbon in the animal kingdom, just behind insects and crustaceans, fish play a pivotal role in shaping and maintaining the health of ocean ecosystems.

Fish, occupying various niches in the ecosystem, serve as both predators and prey. In coral reef ecosystems, small fish form the foundation of the food web, providing energy to larger fish and marine animals. Beyond the water, birds, mammals, reptiles, and even land plants rely on fish as a vital source of protein.

The relationship between fish and terrestrial environments is exemplified on the western coast of the United States, where returning salmon act as nutrient carriers, benefiting not only animals like bears but also nourishing plants along riverbanks.

Beyond their role as a food source, fish contribute to habitat creation and maintenance. In coral reefs, herbivorous fish, such as parrotfish, play a crucial role in controlling algae growth by constant grazing. Paradoxically, the grazing enhances coral growth, and the nutrient-rich excrement of parrotfish even contributes to the formation of pristine white sand beaches.

Fish also shape their surroundings by disturbing sand while feeding, exposing tiny organisms hidden within. This sand movement creates habitats for other animals and influences the overall ecosystem dynamics.

