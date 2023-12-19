Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In the Sonoran Desert, where the United States and Mexico meet, an invisible crisis is unfolding—Jaguars are now grappling with the repercussions of a divisive barrier that cuts their habitat in two.

Former US President Donald Trump’s promise to create an “impenetrable” wall along the southern border aimed at curbing human migration has inadvertently become an obstacle for wildlife. Laiken Jordahl from the Center for Biological Diversity emphasizes the crucial role of habitat connectivity for ecosystems. “Animals need to roam, find food, water, and mates. Having wide expanses of connected landscape is critical,” he states.

The Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona, spanning 47,000 hectares, serves as a microcosm of the larger issue. A nine-meter metal fence marks the southern edge, signaling not just the end of the US but also a disruption to the habitat of numerous species, including American antelope, mule deer, lynx, mountain lions, and jaguars. This barrier is more than a physical obstacle; it severs an entire ecosystem from Mexico, making animals on both sides vulnerable to drought, Climate change, and inbreeding.

The jaguar, an elusive and solitary creature, faces particular challenges. Scientists estimate about 150 jaguars reside on the Mexican side, with only seven documented sightings on the American side in recent decades. Jaguars cover large territories, and the border wall restricts their ability to roam freely, exposing them to increased risks.

Laiken Jordahl notes, “Jaguars are coming up to Arizona from Sonora in Mexico, but a lot of them are being met with a solid border wall.” The consequences of this barrier are not limited to jaguars; the entire ecosystem is at risk.

Trump’s administration, in its eagerness to fulfill campaign promises, left a terrible mark on the environment, repealing or circumventing rules designed to mitigate environmental impacts. A September report by the Government Accountability Office highlighted “irreparable” damage in nature reserves and on Indigenous lands.

While President Joe Biden halted the wall’s expansion in 2021, he has also authorized the closing of some gaps, primarily in Arizona. For conservationists like Jordahl, this undermines years of careful work. “Essentially, we’re pulling thread after thread out of this patchwork that is the intact ecosystem. It’s only a matter of time until it all does start to unravel.”

