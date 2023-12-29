Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

VKind Studios, an all-female team of vegan filmmakers, has produced a compelling 15-minute film titled “The Next Girl,” which is now available for free streaming on UnchainedTV. The film, directed by the talented Terrah Bennett Smith features the captivating actress and vegan activist Jamie Logan.

The storyline of “The Next Girl” remains intentionally shrouded in secrecy to preserve the element of surprise for viewers. However, the film’s intensity and shocking nature are emphasized by the presence of Jamie Logan. Logan, also a GenV team member, uses her platform, including the podcast “Jamie’s Corner” on UnchainedTV, to address critical issues, often employing humor, philosophy, and direct questioning to shed light on the plight of animals.

One of the defining moments for Jamie Logan was her activism during New York Fashion Week 2023, where she disrupted the Coach runway show to protest the use of leather in the fashion industry. Logan’s actions, though physically restrained, generated significant media coverage, amplifying the message that “Leather Kills.”

Terrah Bennett Smith, the director of “The Next Girl,” is a seasoned and award-winning filmmaker with a diverse background. In addition to her extensive experience in the entertainment industry, Bennett Smith is the Chief Content Officer for Inyani and the founder of Reclaim Haven, a mind, body, and spirit platform for women. Her commitment to veganism since 1979 is a testament to her alignment with the film’s core message.

Bennett Smith emphasizes the collaborative effort behind the success of “The Next Girl,” highlighting the importance of having the right actress to convey the film’s impactful narrative. According to Bennett Smith, the movie looks into the broader issues of oppression, urging audiences to reflect on how humanity affects both fellow humans and animals on the planet.

Lisa DeCrescente, the original screenplay writer for “The Next Girl” and Director of Special Projects and Events at Farm Animal rights Movement (FARM), has a history of pushing for social acceptance of veganism. As a former restaurateur and executive chef, she has worked on veganizing recipes and promoting plant-based options in the culinary world. DeCrescente’s involvement in the film is driven by a desire to plant a seed of awareness, encouraging people to reconsider their choices and embrace compassion.

The core message of “The Next Girl” revolves around transcending the oppressive mindset, and fostering compassion for all victims, be they human or animal. DeCrescente aims to prompt viewers to reflect on their daily choices, urging them to consider how they can contribute to a better world for themselves, the planet, and, importantly, the animals.

Stream The Next Girl for free here.

