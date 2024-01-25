Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Imagine our oceans emptied of fish, their vibrant ecosystems irreversibly damaged. This haunting scenario is becoming a stark reality, fueled by the UK government’s £1.8 billion in tax breaks for the fishing industry over the past decade. These subsidies are not just numbers on a page; they represent a direct threat to the very heart of our marine world, encouraging destructive fishing practices that are depleting fish populations and harming our planet.

Please sign this petition to demand that DEFRA end these devastating tax breaks and protect our oceans from ecological collapse.

Stop the U.K. Government's £1.8 Billion Damage to Marine Life Click Here to Sign Petition

