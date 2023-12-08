Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
It’s estimated that there are only about 50 Rice’s whales left in the entire world. That number signals that if we don’t do everything in our power to protect them, we will lose this entire species forever. Once an animal is extinct, there’s no bringing it back.
So what are Republicans in the US doing? Trying to make it harder to protect Rice’s whale habitat in the Gulf of Mexico.
You see, the Gulf of Mexico isn’t just a critical habitat for this threatened species — it’s also leasable acres for oil and gas extraction. This is the only place where Rice’s whales can live, have babies, and feed, but represents only a fraction of the area available for oil and gas leasing. It would be a drop in the bucket if oil and gas companies gave up this area so that these whales could live for generations to come — but the greed for fossil fuel profits knows no bounds.
Please sign this petition to tell House Republicans to stop threatening Rice’s whales to benefit the fossil fuel industry!
