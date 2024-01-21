Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The Los Angeles City Council’s unanimous vote towards banning harmful rodeo events, such as bull riding and calf roping, is a great step forward for Animal rights in California. Rodeos can cause calves to have punctured lungs, internal organ damage, ripped tendons, torn ligaments, snapped necks, and agonizing deaths.

Source: WFAA/YouTube

Rodeos, with their use of electric prods, flank straps, and spurs, inflict unnecessary pain and suffering on animals, often leading to severe injuries and death. This form of entertainment directly conflicts with compassion and animal welfare values.

As the law progresses toward finalization, it is crucial to Support its implementation in Los Angeles and extend this call for compassion to the entire state of California.

Please sign this petition to Support the passage of the Los Angeles rodeo ban ordinance and urge California to ban all rodeos!

