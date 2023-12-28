Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The recent hatching of two kiwi chicks in Wellington, New Zealand, marks a monumental success in the country’s Conservation efforts. This breakthrough, a first in over a century in this region, is a testament to the dedicated work of conservationists. Their commitment to bringing back the kiwi, New Zealand’s iconic national symbol, from the brink of extinction is a story of hope and resilience. However, this is just the beginning, and continued Support and expansion of such Conservation efforts are crucial.

Please sign this petition to urge the New Zealand Department of Conservation to strengthen and continue its Support for Kiwi Conservation.

