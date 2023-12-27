Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A tiny, three-month-old fox cub was just starting its life in the London suburb of Muswell Hill. A life so close to humans can be scary and complex for a new member of the wildlife community, but we know that animals and people can live in harmony if we do things right.

But this poor baby fox would never live to see that harmony — at just three months old, she was caught, poisoned, suffocated, and tortured for hours before dying, all at the hands of a local man.

Please sign this petition to urge authorities to recommend this man be kept far away from pets, wildlife, and any innocent animals!

He Locked a Fox Cub in a Container Filled With Poison. She Suffered For Over an Hour, Then Died Click Here to Sign Petition

To continue speaking up, sign these other petitions as well:

Ahisma Sweatshirt By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: