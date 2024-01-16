Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a truly sickening display, a man in Florida recently used his 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe to torment local wildlife. His goal? Chase down, drive over, and torture as many deer as possible, filming the whole thing to later post on TikTok.

This isn’t his first offense of mistreating animals and ignoring the law, either. In 2021, he had a whole slew of offenses having to do with wildlife, including taking a fawn from their mother and illegally holding them captive.

Please sign this petition demanding that Clay Neil Kinney have his license revoked forever.

