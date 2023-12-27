Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Our hearts break for the dogs that were victimized recently by a part-time employee at Pawlywood, a dog daycare and boarding facility in Long Island, New York. What these dogs went through must have been terrifying and painful. That’s why we’re demanding true and complete justice for these pups and their family.

Please sign this petition to demand that prosecutors ensure that this man can never work with or live with animals again!

Shocking Footage Exposed a Dog Daycare Worker Abusing Dogs in the Most Deplorable Way Click Here to Sign Petition

To continue speaking up, sign these other petitions as well:

Ahisma Sweatshirt By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: