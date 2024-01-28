Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A young whale was minding its own business off the coast of South Carolina when suddenly a ship sped in out of nowhere. The vessel crashed into the weeks-old North Atlantic right whale calf, leaving it severely injured.

Sadly, this collision could have been prevented if the ship had been obeying mandatory speed laws. These mandatory slow zones were implemented specifically to protect ocean wildlife, including critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. But, like 80% of other boats in the area, this vessel violated the speed caps.

Please sign this petition to demand proper enforcement of these speed zones!

