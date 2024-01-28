Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The U.S. government is proposing a plan to shoot 500,000 barred owls dead as part of a massive cull in the Pacific Northwest.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is suggesting this horrible cull to restore the balance between barred owls and northern spotted owls in Washington, Oregon, and California. To carry out the plan, it would grant landowners or land managers permits to shoot or otherwise euthanize the animals.

Please sign this petition to urge the U.S. government to consider alternative options now!

Don't Let the U.S. Government Shoot 500,000 Barred Owls in Massive Cull Click Here to Sign Petition

To continue speaking up, sign these other petitions as well:

Ahisma Sweatshirt By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: