The U.S. government is proposing a plan to shoot 500,000 barred owls dead as part of a massive cull in the Pacific Northwest.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is suggesting this horrible cull to restore the balance between barred owls and northern spotted owls in Washington, Oregon, and California. To carry out the plan, it would grant landowners or land managers permits to shoot or otherwise euthanize the animals.
