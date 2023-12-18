Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

After a grueling four-month investigation, over 100 suffering animals have been saved from a nightmarish Florida home.

You read that right — more than 100 animals, including “18 dogs, 11 puppies and 73 birds” were being abused and neglected by two people who have now been arrested.

Now we need to make sure justice is truly served. Jail time and a fine simply aren’t enough. Please sign this petition asking the attorney on this case to push for a lifetime animal ownership ban for these abusers!

