As South Korea takes a historic step towards banning dog meat consumption, this law must be effectively enforced. Learning from the challenges faced by other countries, such as China, where similar laws have struggled with enforcement, we call upon the South Korean government to commit to the rigorous implementation of this proposed ban.

The proposed legislation, which is set to phase out the dog meat industry by 2027, requires dog farms, slaughterers, traders, and restaurants to submit a phase-out plan to local authorities. While this is a commendable move, its success hinges on the government’s commitment to enforcement. The transition plans must be monitored closely, and Support should be provided to those who need to adapt to new livelihoods, ensuring no one is left behind.

Please sign this petition to urge the South Korean government to ensure thorough enforcement of the upcoming ban on dog meat consumption!

