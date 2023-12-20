Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The tragic incident at Inokashira Park Zoo in Tokyo, where 31 of 40 squirrels died due to an antiparasitic treatment gone wrong, has raised serious concerns about animal welfare and safety protocols within the facility. This heartbreaking loss of Japanese squirrels, a beloved species in the country, calls for an immediate and thorough investigation.

Please sign this petition to urge the management of Inokashira Park Zoo to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the squirrel deaths and establish enhanced supervision and safety protocols.

Demand Investigation of the Mass Squirrel Death at Inokashira Park Zoo Click Here to Sign Petition

