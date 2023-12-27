Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York State has taken a significant step towards wildlife conservation by signing legislation on Friday. The new law seeks to protect various species by making contests, competitions, and tournaments involving the mass killing of animals illegal.
Source: HSUS/YouTube
The amendment focuses on an existing environmental Conservation law and specifically targets events that contribute to the unnecessary harm and depletion of wildlife populations. Among the species highlighted in the legislation are coyotes, crows, squirrels, and rabbits. The ban does not extend to contests involving white-tailed deer, turkeys, bears, or fishing competitions.
The move aligns with growing awareness and concern for the welfare of animals. Wildlife killing contests have faced increasing criticism for promoting unethical practices that can disrupt local ecosystems and harm biodiversity.
