A new study published in the journal Nature suggests that the ancient species Gigantopithecus blacki, the largest great ape known to scientists, may have been driven to extinction hundreds of thousands of years ago due to Climate change. The research, conducted by scientists from Australia’s Southern Cross University and China’s Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, sheds light on the environmental challenges that led to the demise of these colossal creatures.

Gigantopithecus blacki, resembling modern orangutans, stood an impressive 10 feet tall and weighed up to 650 pounds. The massive size, while an advantage in some aspects, proved to be a weakness when faced with food scarcity. Renaud Joannes-Boyau, a researcher involved in the study, highlighted that the giant apes, unable to climb trees efficiently, struggled to explore new food sources as their preferred fruits became increasingly inaccessible during dry seasons.

The giant apes thrived for approximately 2 million years in China’s Guangxi region, sustaining themselves on vegetarian diets primarily composed of fruits and flowers in tropical forests. However, as the environment underwent significant changes around 600,000 years ago, with more frequent dry seasons, the availability of their preferred fruits diminished.

Scientists analyzed pollen and sediment samples preserved in caves within Guangxi’s region, alongside fossilized teeth, to reconstruct the environmental shifts and dietary changes that occurred. The findings indicated a decline in fruit production, leading the giant apes to consume more non-nutritious food like tree bark and reeds.

The extinction of Gigantopithecus blacki was not abrupt but occurred gradually between 215,000 and 295,000 years ago, according to the researchers. The inability to adapt to the changing environment and find suitable food sources likely played a crucial role in their eventual disappearance.

