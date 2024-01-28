Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One Rottweiler puppy stands out for his love of playtime as Newsweek’s Pet of the Week! Meet Crew, a lively pup whose days are filled with joy and the company of his canine playmate, one of his sisters.
Human Maddie Vaughan shared that all of their dogs are not just pets but also working and sports animals. However, Crew holds a special role in this dynamic pack – he is in the early stages of training to become a service dog. Vaughan expressed her pride in the playful personality that makes Crew quite the character.
In a heartwarming video shared with Newsweek, Crew is seen engaged in a spirited game of hide-and-go-seek with his Rottweiler companion in the backyard. The duo weaves through a blue tunnel, showcasing the delightful bond they share.
