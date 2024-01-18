Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
The Veterinarians’ Blood Bank (VBB) in Indiana, one of the largest animal blood banks in the United States, is under investigation for allegedly obtaining blood from “emaciated, sick, injured, elderly and/or medicated” cats and dogs. The bombshell report, brought forth by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), accuses VBB of mistreating animals and selling potentially dangerous blood to veterinarians nationwide.
Source: PETA/YouTube
PETA‘s undercover investigator spent seven months at the facility, documenting disturbing practices. The allegations include drawing blood from animals with serious illnesses, keeping them as donors for life, and neglecting proper care standards. The blood collected is primarily used for cats and dogs that are pets, posing risks to the recipients.
PETA’s vice president, Dan Paden, revealed, “Our investigator saw staff take blood from animals that were sick with cancer and other infections, sometimes pulling blood a week before the animal dies. These were compromised animals.” Photos and videos submitted by PETA show 860 animals held at the facility, with distressing footage indicating injuries sustained from fights among incompatible kennel mates.
The Indiana State Board of Animal Health has initiated an investigation into VBB after a visit to the facility and a complaint from PETA. The animal blood bank industry, largely unregulated, is under scrutiny, with no federal guidance on the housing and treatment of animal blood donors.
Dana LeVine, president of the Association of Veterinary Hematology and Transfusion Medicine (AVHTM), highlighted that most animal blood banks follow practices where animals are adopted out after a few years of service. In contrast, VBB allegedly keeps animals for life, drawing blood every three weeks.
VBB, founded in 2002 by veterinarians Ron Harrison and Darren Bryant, has come under intense scrutiny. Bryant, in an interview with The Post, acknowledged shared kennels and occasional injuries from fights but insisted that the animals are not unhealthy. He dismissed PETA‘s claim of 860 animals, stating that the facility houses around 500.
The Indiana State Board of Animal Health is investigating allegations of “animal cruelty,” including a complaint from PETA about untreated medical conditions in two cats at VBB. However, the board’s authority is limited to overseeing dog breeding facilities.
This case sheds light on the largely unregulated animal blood bank industry in the U.S. and raises questions about the need for comprehensive federal guidelines to ensure the welfare of animal blood donors.
