A funny TikTok video shows the adorable personality traits of a Golden Retriever who was raised by a cat. The friendship between the two is truly adorable. Posted to the account @thegoldenbreakfastclub, the video has gone viral on the social media app, TikTok, racking up over 2.8 million views. Captioned, “When your puppy was raised by a cat” the video shared the telltale signs that the Golden Retriever named Maple has spent his life with feline sibling Waffles.
@thegoldenbreakfastclub
When your puppy was raised by a cat #fyp #foryou #cats #dogs #puppy #pets #animals #catsanddogs #dogsandcats #cute #funny #orangecat #goldenretriever
The signs shared in the video include, “Finding the highest part of the couch to get comfy on”, “Using their paws in fights”, “Sitting in the windowsill”, “She likes cat toys more than her own dog toys”, and “Finding a way onto the dining room chairs”. Viewers shared that their own pups who were raised by cats have similar behaviors. Nic B said, “Omg my dog was raised by our two cats too and she does all of these same things!!!!.” Another user wrote, “My dog has this trait but she’s about 10 pounds it’s sooo funny seeing this big cat dog.”
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
