A funny TikTok video shows the adorable personality traits of a Golden Retriever who was raised by a cat. The friendship between the two is truly adorable. Posted to the account @thegoldenbreakfastclub, the video has gone viral on the social media app, TikTok, racking up over 2.8 million views. Captioned, “When your puppy was raised by a cat” the video shared the telltale signs that the Golden Retriever named Maple has spent his life with feline sibling Waffles.

The signs shared in the video include, “Finding the highest part of the couch to get comfy on”, “Using their paws in fights”, “Sitting in the windowsill”, “She likes cat toys more than her own dog toys”, and “Finding a way onto the dining room chairs”. Viewers shared that their own pups who were raised by cats have similar behaviors. Nic B said, “Omg my dog was raised by our two cats too and she does all of these same things!!!!.” Another user wrote, “My dog has this trait but she’s about 10 pounds it’s sooo funny seeing this big cat dog.”

