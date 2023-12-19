Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A bull named Ricardo recently captured the attention of commuters and onlookers at Newark Penn Station in New Jersey. The incident unfolded on Thursday when he ventured onto the train tracks, prompting a coordinated effort between sanctuary workers and local law enforcement to ensure a safe capture.
Source: ABC7 News Bay Area/YouTube
Ricardo now finds himself in the peaceful surroundings of the Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Sussex County. The sanctuary shared a video capturing the moment Ricardo, with sleepy eyes, began to stir after being administered a tranquilizer. The bull is set to enjoy a life of tranquility at the sanctuary, thanks to the efforts of those involved in the rescue mission.
The bull’s escapade caused quite a spectacle, with commuters at Newark Penn Station witnessing the unusual event. Cellphone cameras were quickly drawn, documenting the unique chase and capture of Ricardo. Meanwhile, train services experienced delays of up to 45 minutes between Newark Penn and PSNY, according to NJ Transit’s update on X.
Ricardo’s journey took him over two miles, mostly by rail, from Newark Penn Station to Frelinghuysen Avenue in Newark’s Weequahic neighborhood. Throughout the incident, the sanctuary worked alongside law enforcement to ensure the safety of both the public and the adventurous bull.
