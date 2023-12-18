Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A Melbourne–based artist created an amazing map with a unique twist. Called Wild World, Anton Thomas’s artful map of the globe has no international borders or cities. Indeed, it is largely free from any signs of humanity. Instead, the map shows a dazzling array of wild animals. One thousand six hundred and forty two species are seen distributed around the world. From the Arctic to the Antarctic, Thomas’s map teems with life.

New Zealand–born Anton Thomas was inspired to begin creating his amazing map artwork while living in Canada. There, his roommates asked him to draw on a fridge that they had refurbished. Thomas spent weeks creating a map on the fridge. That moment launched his career as an artist-cartographer.

Thomas’s most recent map took three years to create. Hand drawn in colored pencil and ink pen, the map omits cities and other man-made landmarks. However, it includes rivers, mountain ranges, and other geographical facets of the world. Most importantly, hundreds of animals roam Anton’s map.

In Wild World, both the land and seas teem with hundreds of creatures. The animal species that Thomas picked for his artwork range from mountain lions and panda bears to orcas and octopuses. All of the animals found on the amazing map are currently in existence. Thomas researched each animal to learn more about it and to place it in the correct habitat. Each animal is drawn in its native habitat.

With 1, 642 animal species depicted in Wild World, the amazing map is a stunning reminder of the ecologically rich and biodiverse world we live in. In the face of rampant species loss and the ongoing effects of climate change, Anton Thomas’s map serves as an incredible reminder of how many unique and wonderful animal species remain. Hopefully, the map inspires humanity to protect the many diverse creatures that we share this planet with.

