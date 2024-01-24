Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Dolphins are vocal communicators! They are known for using various methods, like whistling and clicking, to talk to each other. Through their “secret language,” they can talk about where they’re going and how to get food. Check out the videos below for dolphins’ communication methods!
1. Dolphin Speaking English
Source: Smithsonian Channel/Youtube
Researcher Margaret Howe was tasked with the research necessary to make a dolphin speak English. She focused on one dolphin, named Peter, and taught him the basics of human communication by getting him to listen to human speech and repeating it.
2. Synchronizing Behaviors
Source: Science Magazine/Youtube
This short snippet from researchers’ work on dolphin communication shows dolphins using clicks to synchronize their movements.
3. Dolphin Whistles in the Womb
Source: The Dodo/Youtube
Dolphins teach their babies their signature whistles in the womb. This is not unlike humans talking to their babies in utero, so they can learn their parents’ voices from the start.
4. Clicking
Source: The Dolphin Company/Youtube
While we may not always know what dolphins are saying, it is obvious that the dolphins in the video above have something to communicate!
5. Echolocation and Encrypted Communication
Source: Nat Geo WILD/Youtube
Dolphins use their language to communicate with each other, but their clicking also helps with echolocation, navigation, protecting themselves, hunting, and locating prey.
While we humans can’t tell exactly what dolphins are saying, we can do our best to not only interpret their communication but learn from it. Through whistling, clicking, and body language dolphins can meet their needs and prove themselves as pretty social creatures.
Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Hilarious Expression or Careful Communication? What Dog’s “Side-Eye” Means
- Vocal Communication Recorded in 53 Animals We Thought Were Silent, New Study Finds
- Study Shows Crows Are Capable of Recursion, a Communication Skill Thought to Be Distinctively Human
- Scent Communication: The Secret Language of Sloth Bears
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments