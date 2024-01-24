Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Dolphins are vocal communicators! They are known for using various methods, like whistling and clicking, to talk to each other. Through their “secret language,” they can talk about where they’re going and how to get food. Check out the videos below for dolphins’ communication methods!

1. Dolphin Speaking English

Source: Smithsonian Channel/Youtube

Researcher Margaret Howe was tasked with the research necessary to make a dolphin speak English. She focused on one dolphin, named Peter, and taught him the basics of human communication by getting him to listen to human speech and repeating it.

2. Synchronizing Behaviors

Source: Science Magazine/Youtube

This short snippet from researchers’ work on dolphin communication shows dolphins using clicks to synchronize their movements.

3. Dolphin Whistles in the Womb

Source: The Dodo/Youtube

Dolphins teach their babies their signature whistles in the womb. This is not unlike humans talking to their babies in utero, so they can learn their parents’ voices from the start.

4. Clicking

Source: The Dolphin Company/Youtube

While we may not always know what dolphins are saying, it is obvious that the dolphins in the video above have something to communicate!

5. Echolocation and Encrypted Communication

Source: Nat Geo WILD/Youtube

Dolphins use their language to communicate with each other, but their clicking also helps with echolocation, navigation, protecting themselves, hunting, and locating prey.

While we humans can’t tell exactly what dolphins are saying, we can do our best to not only interpret their communication but learn from it. Through whistling, clicking, and body language dolphins can meet their needs and prove themselves as pretty social creatures.

