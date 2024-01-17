Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Here’s ratatouille in soup form, with farro for added fiber and a delicious nutty flavor. Book and Recipe credit: Courtesy of Robert Rose Inc., by Toby Amidor © 2023 Reprinted with permission. Available where books are sold. Photography credit: Ashley Lima
Ratatouille Soup with Farro [Vegan]
Serves
8
Ingredients You Need for Ratatouille Soup with Farro [Vegan]
- 3 tablespoons (45 mL) olive oil, divided
- 1/2 medium eggplant, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces
- 1/2 teaspoon (2 mL) salt, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon (1 mL) ground black pepper, divided
- 1 medium white onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 medium zucchini, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces
- 1 medium yellow squash, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 cups (500 mL) shredded green cabbage
- 1/4 cup (60 mL) farro
- 4 cups (1 L) low-sodium vegetable broth
- 4 cups (1 L) water
- 1 can (14.5 oz/411 mL) no-salt-added diced tomatoes (with juice)
- 2 tablespoons (30 mL) apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon (2 mL) dried thyme
- 3 bay leaves
- 4 teaspoons (20 mL) capers
How to Prepare Ratatouille Soup with Farro [Vegan]
- In a medium skillet, heat 1 tablespoon (15 mL) olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add the eggplant and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon (1 mL) salt and 1/8 teaspoon (0.5 mL) black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the eggplant is browned on all sides, about 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggplant to a bowl.
- In a large saucepan, heat the remaining 2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil over medium heat until shimmering. Add the onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the zucchini, squash and bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Add the cabbage, farro, vegetable broth, water, diced tomatoes (with juice), apple cider vinegar, thyme, bay leaves and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon (1 mL) salt and 1/8 teaspoon (0.5 mL) black pepper; stir to combine. Increase the heat to high and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the flavors meld, about 30 minutes. Remove the bay leaves and discard.
- Ladle 1 3/4 cups (425 mL) soup into each of 8 bowls. Spoon about 1⁄2 teaspoon (2 mL) capers into the center of each soup. Serve warm.
