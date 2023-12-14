Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
This Easy Warm Apple Chai Latte is made with only a handful of ingredients and is the perfect warmth + coziness during the cooler season. Believe it or not, apple + chai flavors go together so well and will surely become your newest obsession! Literally whipped together in a few short minutes, this homemade latte comes fully dairy-free, vegan, + gluten-free. Enjoy this coffee-free cup of goodness every morning.
Easy Warm Apple Chai Latte [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Easy Warm Apple Chai Latte [Vegan]
For the Apple Cider:
- 4 organic Gala apples, peeled + sliced
- 4 cups fresh water
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 1 teaspoon whole cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon ground all spice
For the Chai Tea Latte:
- 2 cups Almond milk
- 2-3 black tea bags
- 2 tablespoons Agave (See Notes!)
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
For the Chai Tea Spice Mix:
- 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon allspice
- 1 teaspoon cardamom
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
How to Prepare Easy Warm Apple Chai Latte [Vegan]
For the Easy Apple Cider:
- Add the apples, cinnamon sticks, all spice, and cloves to a medium saucepan over medium-high heat and cover with water, leaving about an inch of space at the top so that it doesn’t boil over. Let it simmer until the apples have softened entirely and everything becomes fragrant, about 15-20 minutes.
- Once done, remove from heat and carefully scoop spoonfuls (using a large cooking spoon) of the mixture and place it into a strainer over a large bowl, squeezing the apples to remove the excess juice.
- Continue this until all of apple cider is strained into the bowl. Discard the apples, cinnamon sticks and cloves. Set aside.
For the Chai Tea:
- In a medium saucepan on medium-high heat, add the milk and bring to a boil for 1-2 minutes. Remove the milk from heat and add tea bags and let them steep for 5-6 minutes.
- Once fully steeped, remove tea bags and whisk in 1 tablespoon chai tea spice mix, 1/2 cup apple cider, vanilla, and Agave until well combined.
Combine:
- To serve, pour apple-chai mixture in prepared mugs and top with coconut whipped cream, if preferred and sprinkle with additional chai spice mix.
- Sip and enjoy!
