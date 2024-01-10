Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

Holy chocolate deliciousness! I had to flip a coin on whether this recipe should appear in this chapter or in the sweets chapter, as these are so good they could easily pass as dessert. For the sake of experiencing culinary pleasure throughout the day, breakfast takes the cake for these donuts. I have been making these for years on retreats and for clients, and they are the favorite every single time. I’ve even looked into what it would take to get these on grocery store shelves, they’re that good. For now, you’ll just have to make these yourself and get lost in how truly delicious plant-based treats can be. These little gems are a hybrid of brownies, muffins, donuts and zucchini bread. It really doesn’t get much better. All you do is blend, bake and dive in! Easy as that.   Reprinted with permission from Cook, Heal, Go Vegan! by Bailey Ruskus, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Bailey Ruskus

Blender Dark Chocolate Donuts [Vegan]

$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Serves

1 dozen

Ingredients You Need for Blender Dark Chocolate Donuts [Vegan]

  • 2 tablespoons (30 ml) melted coconut oil
  • 2 tablespoons (12 g) ground chia seeds
  • 1/4 cup (60 ml) water
  • 1 cup (90 g) rolled oats
  • 1 cup (100 g) shredded zucchini
  • 1/2 cup (80 g) coconut sugar
  • 1/2 cup (120 g) almond butter
  • 2 medium ripe bananas, peeled
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 cup (56 g) cacao powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup (170 g) dark chocolate chips, divided

How to Prepare Blender Dark Chocolate Donuts [Vegan]

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C). Prepare two six-cavity silicone or metal donut pans or muffin pans by greasing the cavities with the oil.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together the chia seeds and water to make a chia egg. Let the chia egg set for 5 minutes.
  3. Grab a high-powered blender and place the oats in the blender. Blend the oats for 20 seconds, until you get a powder. Add the chia egg, zucchini, sugar, almond butter, bananas, baking soda, cacao, salt, vanilla and 1/2 cup (85 g) of the chocolate chips. Blend the ingredients for about 1 minute, until you get a smooth batter. Pour the batter in each donut cavity until it evenly hits the top of the cavity. Top the donuts with the remaining 1/2 cup (85 g) of chocolate chips.
  4. Bake the donuts for 15 to 18 minutes. If you are making muffins, bake them for 18 minutes. You’ll know they are done when you press on the top of a donut and it bounces back and doesn’t sink in. Immediately remove the donuts from the pans by flipping each pan upside down onto a plate or the countertop. Transfer the donuts to a wire rack to cool.
$2.99
Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste

Report Recipe Issue

Please report any concerns about this recipe below!

Is there an issue with this recipe?



    About The Author

    photourl

    Bailey Ruskus

    See My Recipes

    Consider this collection a gateway into the colorful and delicious plant kingdom. Each recipe is designed to teach core culinary techniques, so you can become confident and creative in the kitchen. Comforting classics―think pizza, falafel, tacos and curry―get a vibrant vegan makeover, ensuring tasty alternatives for any craving. Savor Spaghetti Alfredo in an indulgent sauce that won’t weigh you down; experience better-than-takeout Miso-Mushroom Ramen, low in sodium but big on umami; or dig into a chocolate-studded oatmeal cookie, packed with good-for-you ingredients. Fridge staples are made healthier and cheaper with essentials like Not Your Mama’s Salted Butter, Herbed Creamy Feta and Cashew-Hemp Milk. To encourage holistic healing from the inside out, most of Bailey’s recipes are gluten-free and all are free of refined sugars.

    Whether it’s a quick garden bowl or slow-simmered chili, these dishes are fuss-free and seriously nourishing. Let Bailey lead the way as you embrace Earth’s abundance, cook consciously and feel better than ever.

    Comments